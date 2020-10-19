Popcaan Marvels In “Avengers” With Loski

Popcaan links with Loski on “Avengers.”

Clearly, London drill rapper Loski was well aware that he’s just one character over finding himself in a Marvel script. As such, he has crafted his own with his new track “Avengers,” and he has brought out Jamaican superstar deejay Popcaan to assist him with said duties. Loski hails from the Kennington area, more popularly referred to as Harlem, and is one of the top acts out of the Harlem Spartan musical crew. He was credited by OVO Sound leader Drake as one of the main influences behind his 2018 album.

Presumably, this is where the connection to Popcaan got filtered through, with the Jamaican OVO Signee being great friends with the 6 God. Still, it should be noted that Popcaan has been snagging collabs with major talents from the UK before being signed to the Canadian based label. The exact link is of the least importance when you have a banger on your hands, and “Avengers” feels as such.

The gritty delivery Loski is widely known for was pushed to the side on this cut, making way for a bit more singing. Shockingly, he takes it upon himself to deliver a melodious chorus, and it’s safe to say he has some underlying singing talent that he should definitely tap into more often.

“I’m stuck up on the block like Spider-Man / My bro’s like Iron Man / Tool in his bag / Now I got all these bands / Baby girl I ball ’cause I can,” sings Loski.

Popcaan has been churning out collaborations like no other this year. He had a number of features on his FIXTAPE; he then found himself on singles with Dave East, Jorja Smith, and Maroon 5 respectively; along with his joint EP with Preme. As expected, the Jamaican Unruly Boss still manages to pull one more killer verse out of his bag.

“Aye, Loski/ Wah gwan broski? / Bwoy get vex through him baby mother post wi / Done know she come inna mi house fi / Suck c**ky and she wan’ do it boasy,” he deejays.

Fans are also treated to a joint music video to top off the release. This video show Loski enjoying some time in front of some space-inspired animations. Popcaan is showcased doing what he does best, making connections while traversing the streets of Jamaica. Through those actions, he encounters fellow Jamaican entertainer Skillibeng and a few twerkers.

“Avengers” can be streamed below.