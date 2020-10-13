Kanye West Hit The Airwaves With New Political Ad

Kanye West unleashed his first political ad.

Kanye West is pulling out all the stops on his journey to become the second black president of the United States of America. Many might of doubted Ye when he first made his audacious goal to become president back in 2015. However, seeing is truly believing. The rapper has gone into full political mode by not only ensuring his name is on each ballot but has launched a brand new campaign ad.

Mr. West kept it calm and collective on camera as he addressed the nation. “We, as a people, are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other. Our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together, we have to act on faith with the assured knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things.”

“We will build a stronger country by building stronger families.” Says Kanye as he changes his focus to families. “Families are the building blocks of society of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be.”

He tops off his messages with the customary, “I am Kanye and I approve this message.”

The video was initially released on Twitter, but the rapper has recently reactivated his Instagram account after nearly 2 years without use, in order to spread the word. Sadly, the profound message was not well received by many, with some fans calling for Ye to drop the politics and drop some new music instead.

Others have viewed Kanye’s decision to run for the presidency as a move to lower the chances of Joe Biden walking away as the victor. The theory from Vice Chairman of the American Independent Party Markham Robinson claims that Mr. West being on the California ticket was a strategic move from the Republicans since it would mean votes which would normally go towards Biden would be shared amongst Kanye.

Politics can sometimes be seen as an amalgamation of various smoke and mirror techniques so it would not be surprising if the accusations are true. Yet there is also truth in numbers, and those will do all the talking on election day, November 3.