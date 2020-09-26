Armani Caesar Antagonizes Reginae Carter Over New Photos With YFN Lucci

Reginae Carter and Armani Caesar gets into it over a new some new photos with YFN Lucci.

Now officially dubbed the First Lady of Griselda, Armani Caesar is making waves in the rap game and in the world of hip hop gossip all at once. After posting suggestive photos in bed with Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, Armani had the internet abuzz about rap’s new hot couple. While the post was left without a caption, leaving the possibility that the sexy photos were just stills from a video shoot, fans and trolls alike were quick to jump in with their opinions about Armani and Lucci hooking up. YFN only recently ended a relationship with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, but the pictures suggested that he is happily moving on.

The photos of Caesar and YFN Lucci did, in fact, turn out to be from her new video for “Palm Angels,” but this information isn’t putting to bed any rumors about the pair’s new relationship. Adding fuel to the fire, Armani has now involved herself in the discussion surrounding Reginae’s most recent social media post. The Shade Room shared the tweet in which Reginae declared, “I never had to clout chase .. my mf dad is lil Wayne.” It’s unclear what inspired the tweet, although Armani’s comment on the post might suggest that the clout-chasing accusation was aimed at her. She simply replied, “OMG…girl.”

Picking up on the obvious eye-rolling happening behind those words, a user replied to Armani in the comment section, pointing out that she may not be in a position to make fun of Reginae. The Shade Room follower wrote, “you gone get played too sis lucci is for EVERYBODY,” referring to YFN Lucci’s reputation for unfaithful behavior. Caesar came back at the slight, saying, “I don’t get played I get paid and that’s on uunnn huhhh unnn!”

It will be interesting to see if the tension continues to rise between Reginae and Armani over the coming weeks.