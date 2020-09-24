Chris Brown’s Mother Shook Fans On IG With Ageless Selfie

Chris Brown’s mother is ageless in her new selfie leaving some fans shook.

Jaws dropped when Joyce Hawkins posted a photo of herself on Instagram, looking as though she hadn’t lived a day past her twenties. Considering the former daycare center director has a 31-year-old son, that is known not to be true, but she still looks incredibly young with practically wrinkle-free skin, brows on fleek, lashes for days, and her blonde-highlighted hair pulled away from her face. “TOOK A MOMENT TO SIT!!! JUST TO SAY HAVE AN AMAZING REST OF YOUR DAY!!!” she wrote as the caption.

The mother of the “Go Crazy” singer looks noticeably different from how many are used to recognize her. In pictures with Chris Brown, Joyce has a significantly less-angled face, chubbier cheeks, and thinner eyebrows. While make-up could surely have contributed to the glam new look, commenters felt that Ms. Hawkins had perhaps gone under the knife. “This ain’t the same lady on the bonus DVD that came with exclusive Album,” someone wrote, while another said, “Issa filter or she been hanging around them Beverly Hills women?” Regardless of how Joyce achieved her current visage, she is still the god to her son that he described in his Mother’s Day tribute in May.

As for the Grammy winner himself, he just released the music for his single with Young Thug, “Say You Love Me,” off their joint mixtape, Slime & B. The animated spectacle is a little odd and has an intergalactic theme as Chris Brown and Thugger are forced to save a pair of women.