Jahvillani Went On Crime Spree In Cinematic Visual “Kentucky”

Jahvillani is all about more action and less talking in his new visual, “Kentucky.”

Jahvillani links up with Romeich Entertainment for his new single “Kentucky,” a gritty banger with an accompanied visual fitting for the Halloween season. The St. Ann deejay has been consistent with his new drops racking up views on YouTube. So far this year, we saw him dropping hits like “God Of War,” “Wicked People,” “24K,” “Domino,” “Rubberband,” and “Gangster Love” featuring Moyann. All those singles follow his hugely popular breakout hit, “Wileside Government.”

“Kentucky” is only the latest addition to his arsenal of hard-hitting hits released over the past couple of months. “Man a hunt fi yuh duppy/when me hold him him naah be so lucky/Hey boy man a hunt fi yuh duppy/Government pull up in a yuh place and a buss it/Nine piece in a boy chest kentucky/21 piece in a face kentucky,” Jahvi deejays.

Dancehalls fans are taking notes on Jahvillani’s arsenal of war songs, which might be the reason why not many artistes have challenged him over the past few years since he’s been in the game. “Any artist think them bad challenge Jahvi cuz them ago dead, the bbc video coming like its a movie real authentic dancehall music this,” one fan wrote.

Watch the video below.