Intence Drops “Hot Topics” Video Produced By Romeich Ent

Intence drops the visual for his new Romeich-produced banger “Hot Topic.”

Romeich Entertainment continues to show that his only true allegiance lies with the business of music, after releasing songs from both members of the Jettlife crew, I Waata and Intence. I Waata dropped off “Ratingz” last week, and now it was Intence’s turn to deliver a track titled “Hot Topic.”

The music video, which was shot and edited by Magical Studio, highlights both Romeich Major and Intence’s true stance as bosses of their domains. A couple of iconic shots showing Romeich counting a fresh stack of cash while in his office solidifies those claims. While promoting the release on Instagram, the top tier manager wrote, “Done know the Thing boss of all bosses BIG MEICH.”

As for Intence, he and a handful of Romeich Entertainment girls dominate the rest of the red room scenes that continue throughout the video.

Speaking of red, the track is a scorcher, and what else can one expect when the superb mixing is handled by one of the most creative engineers in the game, RedBoom Supa Mix. Intence does his job quite well, as he drops rhymes upon rhymes explaining just how and why he is one of the most talked-about artistes in the industry. It is no secret that he has remained relevant since getting his break. From dropping a plethora of trending singles to beefing with Vybz Kartel, and forming an alliance with the Vendetta team, Intence has secured his place as one of the hottest acts in JA.

You can check out “Hot Topic” below to hear why.