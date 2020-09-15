Tekashi 6ix9ine Album Debuts At No. 4 Lower Than Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s sophomore album TattleTales debut at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, putting him at a lower debut than the late Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke

Tekashi 6ix9ine is slowly coming to grips with the cost of all the controversy he caused among members of the hip-hop community. Following the poor performance of his latest album “Tattle Tales”, the rainbow-haired snitch is downplaying his disappointment by sadfishing — “my mom still thinks im a winner” — and attention-seeking antics. 6ix9ine’s Billboard 200 debut at #4 was so allegedly so unimpressive, his former rivals Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD outperformed him with their posthumous records ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ and Legends Never Die, respectively.

The pair has remained on the chart with their July releases, and interestingly, Tekashi trolled their success months ago while anticipating his own. “I’m surprised I didn’t die yet,” said Tekashi at the time. “But it’s not so bad being dead the way ya support the artist after they die. #fakelove.” At this point, however, plenty are turned off and fed up with Tekashi’s brand, not even feigning support for his work. He was spotted near a New York Subway station handing out cd’s, captioning the IG video “One way or another Imma force ya to listen to this! Since ya aint want to buy it.”

Resorting to forcing his album on strangers might help drive home the point for 6ix9ine that he’s essentially been blackballed. Just weeks ago, he was mocking Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. However, the chart reign of those beloved artists seems likely to spill over into 2021. At the same time, this latest blow could spell a repeat of the “Trollz” effect, as his Nicki Minaj collab broke records with its #1 debut and again as it plunged 33 spots after its first week. What did you think of Tekashi’s new album?

Here’s a clip of Tekashi 6ix9ine handing out his CDs in the streets of New York.