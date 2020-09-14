50 Cent Beefs With The Game & Jimmy Henchman To Be Chronicled In New STARZ Series

50 Cent announced that his beefs with The Game and Jimmy Henchman is coming to Starz.

50 Cent is known for his many infamous beefs, but it seems the media mogul considers one of those historic feuds juicy enough to create a whole season of his new television series about. In his latest collaboration with STARZ, Fifty is developing a new anthology with the first season said to explore the real-life drama that went down between Fif and fellow G-Unit member The Game. According to The Wrap, the project surrounds “the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.” The reported title for the series is “Moment in Time: The Massacre,” though it isn’t clear if this detail is subject to change.

The 2005 feud between Fifty and The Game was about as raw as it gets, even leading to a life-sentence for music executive Jimmy Henchman who eventually became involved in a murder plot as a result of the beef. 50 Cent called out Jimmy in a tweet sharing the news about the upcoming show, writing, “Yeah I had to do this one, so everybody can see how Jimmy The Rat was moving legendary sucker sh*t. NEW SHOW #STARZPLAY get the app.”

Writer and producer Abdul Williams will be partnering with 50 Cent for the creation of the series after working on “The Bobby Brown Story” and “The New Edition Story” for BET.

In addition to the ongoing “Power” saga, Fif seems to be especially inspired by real-life events when deciding on new series ideas.

He is currently working on the drug-trafficking series “Black Mafia Family,” as well as a show inspired by the career of sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn who became the first Black woman to represent a Top 3 NFL draft pick. Curtis Jackson is certainly staying busy and continuing to produce quality entertainment, even if it means delving into his own dramatic history to create content for the masses.