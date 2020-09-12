H.E.R. And Lila Ike Link Up In The Studio For New Collab

H.E.R. and Lila Iké got a collab on the way.

Despite the global downturn, 2020 has been an incredible year for musical surprises, and it looks like yet another is on its way. Lila Iké and H.E.R. were recently spotted in the studio together, and it seems two of the most bewitching voices on the scene are about to bless us with a soulful selection. Released this year, Lila Iké’s new album, ‘The ExPerience,’ has helped officially position her as a reggae sensation. Her dreamy register and conscious flow have made her a hot topic, and she’s no doubt about to deliver some new heat with fellow RCA hitmaker, H.E.R.

The R&B singer’s island-inspired singles “Slow Down” (feat. Skip Marley) and “Do To Me” have both made waves since their debut, and though they’ve dropped no clues, we already can’t wait for the magic.

While H.E.R’s main genre is R&B, both artists consider themselves universal and unlimited in their creative potential. A 2019 interview with Flaunt magazine read, “while Lila Iké might hold the Reggae universe in the palm of her hand, she’s not interested in classifying herself as a Reggae artist. She believes her music is more universal than to label inside a single genre.” Both have seen considerable success in the reggae category, however, so it would be no surprise if we received a swanky, silky collaboration in no time.

Clad in comfortable sweats and sneakers, the pair appeared nonchalant surrounded by equipment and speakers, while fans and fellow artists alike went wild in the comments. The post got likes from Govanna, Popcaan, Protoje, and plenty more, while others were generous in their predictions for the upcoming bop. One excited user wrote, “R***s now then me ears dem nah guh melt off” while another quipped, “Say waaaat! This about to b magic to our ears.”