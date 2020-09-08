Tamar Braxton’s Fiance David Adefeso Gets Restraining Order, Tamar Claims Death Threats

Tamar Braxton and her fiance are both claiming abuse and now she’s saying he threatened to kill her.

Just weeks after Tamar Braxton’s reported suicide attempt, she’s back in the news due to issues with her boyfriend, David Adefeso. The Nigerian-born wealth manager has allegedly filed a restraining order against Braxton after a domestic violence incident. This latest development comes just one month after the singer and host thanked him for “saving [my] life,” plus several lengthy social media posts about their love.

Just days ago, he shared a sweet gesture of him taking Tamar’s son Logan on an outing to give her some alone time. “A day at the beach Sometimes mom needs a day off to herself to do whatever moms do whenever they have a day off to themselves! So me, Beans and Bonus Grandma aka Sonic-Mom hit Zuma Beach to have some fun”, Adefeso said. It’s as yet unclear what exactly he’s claiming Tamar did, but things have surely flipped quickly, as it is reportedly to prevent a domestic violence situation.

Things have been on the rocks, and it seems since Adefeso’s July 24 statement thanking “fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers” during her recovery. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”

According to TMZ sources close to Tamar Braxton, the pair got into an altercation while dropping the singer off at a facility for treatment about the same IG post featuring her 7-year-old son, Logan Herbert. Tamar reportedly told David he was “around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted,” which made him “irate, threatening not only her life but his own.” From there, Braxton claims he said, they were going to end up in a “murder-suicide.” Family sources shared concerns previously that David has changed Tamar, and his controlling nature has become evident through his involvement in her work.

Popular outlet The Blast stated that “David Adefeso has been upset and abusive since seeing his true colors on Tamar’s upcoming television show and has been taking it out on Tamar ever since.” The show’s first trailer was recently released, and Adefeso was apparently not pleased with the way he was portrayed. The Braxton family also noted that after Tamar was found unresponsive, David was releasing public statements about her medical status without her consent. His 911 call also raised suspicions when he chose to include details about the reality show in the middle of a medical emergency.

Check Urban Islandz often for any new developments on this story.