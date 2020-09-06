Reggae Singer & Percussionist Feluke Has Died From Colon Cancer

Reggae star Feluke has sadly lost his battle with colon cancer.

Jamaican artist and percussionist Denver ‘Feluke’ Smith has passed away due to complications surrounding colon cancer. The ailing performer died in Mexico City, where he was receiving extensive treatment for his condition. After he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2014, Smith had been back and forth between medical facilities, surgeries, and treatments seeking relief from tumors and excruciating pain. Things began to look up in 2017 after Feluke first traveled to Mexico to be treated by experts. He responded well and was able to deliver a stellar performance at Reggae Sumfest that same year.

But his condition subsequently worsened, and after a GoFundMe was set up to offset his travel and treatment, he lamented his status in a Gleaner interview, longing for better days. “I came back from Mex­ico with fire. I was ready to get back into the groove of things. My doc­tors told me to get back into my nor­mal rou­tine as much as pos­si­ble, and I was look­ing for­ward to the days ahead. It breaks my heart to know that I’m right back here again,” Feluke said. “I’m back in my bed. I can’t walk for very long.”

Since Feluke’s tragic death, artists and fellow musicians have posted tributes to social media. Veteran crooners Third World, as well as Jesse Royal and Duane Stephenson all, submitted their sincere condolences. “Fly High Grooove Master!!! Definitely one of the Most Livicated but still Naturally Talented Individuals I’ve ever met who was genuinely in love with Music!!! #KeepOurSoulAlive #Generation #RestInPower,” wrote Jesse Royal while Third World wrote, “Walk Good @felukemusic. Uncle Carrot awaits you in #Zion to the beat of a 1000 drums. You fought the good fight and were truly loved. RASTAFARI LIVES!”

Tarrus Riley also penned a heartfelt caption, “JahKnw Da 1ya Ruff Fxked Up baaad. R.I.P. Denver @felukemusic U Will be Gr8ly missed but not forgotten….I WILL NOT BE SAD because ur energy was always the TOTAL OPPOSITE SALUTE. U keep the Vibes UP Right thru I learned that FROM U Ppl can TALK until they GO THRU shit den they really knw how it go I WILL NOT BE SAD THO Legends dont Die….Legends Cant Die…TravelSafe #RIPtoOurBrotherDenverSmith.”