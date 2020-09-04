Big Sean Gets Emotional After Dropping New Album “Detroit 2”

Big Sean gets emotional while thanking his fans after dropping, Detroit 2.

Big Sean has finally released his album Detroit 2, and it is already garnering praises and being attracting talks of it being a true classic. It takes a lot for an album to be labeled a classic within the first hour of its release, but it seems the 21 track, the full-bodied project, has a little bit of everything for everyone and maybe worthy of the title. Detroit 2 marks the return of Sean, following his last solo studio album ‘I Decided,’ which was released three years ago.

Sean Don hopped on Instagram Live to thank his fans and supporters while shedding tears. “Its been a long time coming for sure,” the rapper said. “I put my first album out almost 10 years ago, so… just want to say I appreciate it.”

At the brink of the release of D2, Sean took to his Twitter account to sound off a couple of tweets about just how he was feeling. “I pray you guys can feel my energy cause it’s pure. I don’t know if you’ll love it or hate it, but at least I put effort into something positive. I plan on getting better and better either way and walking in my purpose! I’m here to stay. Nothing can stop me, I’m unstoppable!” The rapper preached.

He also took a bit of time to find out if his fans were hearing the new sounds he brought to the project. “Can y’all hear the difference?!!! #DETROIT2,” he asked.

A couple hundred of his fans sounded off on what they were feeling. “The talent, the growth, the production, the topics, the stories, the heartbreaks, the pain, the love, and the commitment to continue rapping and growing is unmatched, this album is a masterpiece,” came one tweet.

The layout and production work done on the album did not go unnoticed, which has instantly resulted in chants from fans claiming Sean has outdone himself. “I haven’t even finished the album and i’m still replaying songs. so damn proud,” said one fan.

My first album came out almost 10 years ago… my 1st tape 14 years ago. I’m happy to be here with you guys today ??? — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020

I pray you guys can feel my energy cause it’s pure. I don’t know if you’ll love it or hate it, but atleast I put effort into something positive. I plan on getting better and better either way and walking in my purpose! I’m here to stay. Nothing can stop me, I’m unstoppable! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 4, 2020

While Urban Islandz continues to bump through all the songs on the project, there are a few early standouts. Include in that list are the short transitional stories from singer Erykah Badu and comedian/actor Dave Chappelle. Badu’s recital sees the Dallas songstress using her raspy vocals to pay homage to some of the greats who made Detroit the musical hub of the world during the heyday of Motown Records. Meanwhile, Chappelle speaks on his experience of vibrant Detroit crowd from his ventures as a comedian. “Don Life” featuring Lil Wayne is also a big vibe, as it comes through with a cool sample of Micheal Jackson’s “Human Nature.”

It’s hard not to hit the replay button on “Respect It,” which features Young Thug and Hit-Boy and “Lithuania” featuring Travis Scott. “Guard Your Heart” taps into the softer side of the album with some slick motivational rhymes from Sean and his team inclusive of Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, and Wale. “Body Language” is a complete bop that offers up some smooth vocal work from Ty Dolla $ign on the chorus along with an easy-going backing verse from Sean’s on again off again girl Jhene Aiko.

There is a whole lot more to the album than we are able to cover in this review. Therefore, we recommend checking out the project on any one of the most major streaming platforms.