Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Yaya Mayweather Pregnant For NBA YoungBoy

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Mayweather reportedly pregnant for her on-again-off-again boyfriend NBA YoungBoy.

NBA Youngboy is widely known for his work as a rapper, securing millions of streams and overall sales since getting his big break some years ago. Ironically, the young rapper is also pretty popular in the media for his handiwork between the sheets, which has resulted in him fathering a handful of kids with a number of women. One woman who has had his back through much of it is Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather. The pair have been somewhat inseparable for the past 2-3 years, except for the other women Youngboy has been with, of course.

She showed that she was the true definition of a ride or die chick on one faithful day in April when she attacked one of the rapper’s baby mamas with her knives. While her relationship with the rapper has been on the downside as of late, with him cuffing 18-year-old Jazlyn and all, she still continues to profess her love for the rapper. Some of her latest public attempts at winning him back include a post of herself donning some NBA Youngboy. That post was later followed up by a heartfelt confession on her Instagram Story, in which she addresses the rapper by her first name while expressing her deepest desire. “I only talk to Kentrell. I only want Kentrell,” came the demand.

A long list of fans questioned her need to continue in what many would consider a toxic relationship. Well, it seems those questions have now been answered, as clips posted by friends and fans allegedly show a pregnant Iyanna Mayweather. While the rumors are unconfirmed, the ‘receipts’ posted to The Shade Room seem spot on.

In one clip, friends of the famed boxer’s daughter can be seen showing off their unique sneaks on camera before they accidentally capture Iyanna, who is dressed in black, laying on her back while using her mobile phone. After realizing they may have just exposed their friend’s baby bump, a quick “Oh Sh_t” is uttered before the camera is switched back to selfie mode. In another clip, a curious fan captures Yaya and her friends, strolling through a mall. Her choice of clothing is once again black, and this time she is sporting baggy sweats and sneakers, which is the ultimate getup for pregnant women looking to keep things lowkey.

While there has not been any confirmation from Youngboy’s end that he is expecting another child, Iyanna’s mom Melissia Brim openly received congratulations pertaining to her “grand baby.” However, there is one tiny matter still to be addressed, which could spell trouble for the mom to be. Less we forget that the young Mayweather is still steering down a lifetime in jail for the knife-wielding skills that she displayed earlier in the year, resulting in Lapattra Jacobs being rushed to a hospital for wounds to her arm.