Megan Thee Stallion Announces Livestream Virtual Concert Amid Tory Lanez Fiasco

Megan Thee Stallion will be performing for her fans virtually amid an outpouring of support after revealing Tory Lanez shot her.

Despite the negativity and noise surrounding her name in the last few weeks, the Hottie-in-Chief has been holding it down for those hardest hit by quarantine boredom. Delivering not one but two of the year’s hottest anthems, a Tik Tok sensation, and a dance craze, Megan Thee Stallion is stepping into new territory with a much needed virtual concert set for Saturday, August 29.

It’s no surprise either since the ambitious chart-topper dropped hints in a Variety interview as she graced the cover of their 2020 Power of Young Hollywood Issue. “In the same way that I like to introduce different personas through my music, I also want to try a lot of new things.” And a virtual live stream is certainly the new thing in an era of coronavirus and social distancing.

Megan announced her first-ever virtual performance on Friday, set to Livestream Saturday, August 29 at 6 p.m. With tickets priced at $15, purchasers will receive a single-use code to login for the performance, and fans can expect more of the strong-knee shenanigans she gave us at this year’s virtual BET Awards ceremony. The concert’s choreographer is none other than JaQuel Knight, who is responsible for some of the last decade’s most iconic dance numbers, such as Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” and her acclaimed “Beychella” performance.

The last few weeks have been harrowing for the queen Hottie, to say the least, receiving surgery on both feet after being shot by Tory Lanez, plus a slew of tasteless comments about the situation. Speculation was mixed with overwhelming success, however, and just days ago, on Monday, she scored her second Billboard No. 1 on Cardi B’s record-breaking sultry banger, “WAP.” Despite the drama and detractors, Thee Stallion is busy proving the point she made on resilience in her Variety cover. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

? Show Announce ? ? @TheeStallion will take the stage for a livestream performance on August 29th at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Get your tix NOW: https://t.co/sEGhRMzL7q ? pic.twitter.com/RdI6VG0jjX — Roc Nation (@RocNation) August 21, 2020

Showing us just how that’s done, she’s showing out for the fans once more and joins another Roc-Nation repped artist, Lil Uzi Vert, tapping into the lucrative broadcasts to bridge the social distancing gap. Uzi’s live virtual performance is set for August 27 at 6 p.m. Eastern, also via Live Nation. For more information and ticket purchases for Meg Thee Stallion’s live show, check out Universe event page here.