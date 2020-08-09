Cardi B, Thee Stallion Apologize To Charlamagne Tha God For “Bottom Feeder” Diss

Cardi B told “bottom feeders” like Charlamagne Tha God sorry for dissing them on, “WAP.”

If Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set out to break the internet and rule the weekend, they’ve pretty much done that and then some. Their latest collaboration, “WAP,” has drawn criticism and commentary from many corners of the media, and even politicians have weighed in for some clout. From Republican candidates to Halle Berry, naysayers and fans alike can’t quite get over the ultra-sexy banger. In addition to the accolades and praise, the two have been busy with backlash all weekend long, while defending their art and doling out apologies were necessary due to prevailing industry double standards and those who are sensitive about sexuality.

As two of the industry’s raunchiest and most braggadocious stars, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are no strangers to unnerving a few persons, but this latest project has raised that bar. Some of the more mind-boggling responses they’ve been hit with were the petition to have Kylie Jenner’s cameo removed as well as Charlamagne Tha God’s challenge to one of Meg’s lines.

Taking to Instagram amid the frenzy, the Breakfast Club host said “My brothers, Megan The Stallion said, “If he ate my a**, he’s a bottom feeder.” I personally think bottom feeder is a derogatory term and shaming slur for Team Eat The Booty Gang. Research shows this term will create an environment for a** eaters to be bullied and harassed. Am I alone in feeling like this? Let’s discuss…..”

Whether or not she thought he was kidding, Cardi came through with the only apology issued so far despite the chorus calling for the song to be banned. “Me and Megan would like to give a public apology to all a** eaters. We didn’t want to offend any a** eaters around the world specially offending ya by callin ya a derogatory word such as “ bottom feeder.” This have tough us a lesson and we will never do it again.”

Me and Megan would like to give a public apology to all ass eaters.We didn’t want to offend any ass eaters around the world specially offending ya by callin ya a derogatory word such as “ bottom feeder”.This have tough us a lesson and we will never do it again. pic.twitter.com/xX6Nfhwgo3 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2020

While many including Halle Berry and Offset feel the track is the official song of the summer, others want the song buried and had strong words for the two rappers. “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new “song” The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!” said Republican candidate James P. Bradley. Former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine went in on the X-rated antics as well, saying “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile “WAP” song.”

Both superstars seem unbothered for the most part, however, glad to be working again and trending too as the uncertainty of 2020 drags on. It’s great to see Meg back to doing the most on-screen after her traumatic incident just last month, and Cardi had recently shared via Instagram that she was grateful for the show of support after not recording for nearly six months. To the trolls taking time out to try and get the song banned, the stripper turned Grammy-winning superstar said in all caps, “THIS IS KINDA ICONIC AND I’M LIVING FOR IT.”