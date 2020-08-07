Jakal Recruits Skillibeng For “Sound Like” Visual, Popcaan Makes Cameo

Skillibeng is quickly gaining the reputation of being a super collaborator based on the potent verse he delivers as a featured artiste.

His most recent feature sees him joining forces with local rapper Jakal Di’Great on his brand new song “Sound Like.” The song’s production is handled by 3R40 Records, ZJ Y Rush, and Claims Records, who manages Skillibeng. They all work to provide a bouncy trap-infused beat that sits just right for both Jakal and Skillibeng, who both proudly represent for the trap/rap sound dominating dancehall.

“Sound Like” provides the perfect avenue for both artistes to showoff their impressive flows while they deliver bars about their livelihood as gangsters. As usual, the Eastsyde champ gives fans an almost abnormal flow. He injects numerous dramatic breaks while filling the trap beat with creatively crafted literary devices while maintaining a super calm delivery. However, Jakal is not outdone on his own track as he, too, delivers a cool verse outlining all the topics the beat throws at him.

“this sound like supm you get some money to / this sound like supm you f__k a honey to / I’m in the whip doing a 100 too / In my lap I got the twenty-two,” he raps throughout the chorus.

The release comes with a somewhat gritty music video, which also sees dancehall’s hottest topic Popcaan, ‘popping’ in for a quick introductory shot with Jakal. Focused Media, the group that handles the visuals, also makes good use of a few cars, an empty plane, and an unfinished building to add dimension to the video.

Peep the link below to check out the new release.