Jada Kingdom & Skillibeng Link Up In NSFW Visual “Tek It”

Jada Kingdom and Skillibeng link up for her new booty shaking video, “Tek It.”

What do you get when you add Jada Kingdom, a whip, a bunch of grapes, seductive mesh lingerie, scented candles, flowers, and the Eastsyde rudeboy Skillibeng? Expect raunchy bars and a NSFW visual that captures raw authentic dancehall. While a romantic union between Jada and Skillibeng is still yet to be confirmed, the two have once again teamed up to provide a truly sultry new music video titled “Tek It.”

Both Skillibeng and Jada have been representing the Eastsyde camp to the fullest since 2020. Besides their previous collaboration, “Shake,” both have scored collaborations with two of the business’s biggest names. Jada worked it out with Vybz Kartel on her “Heavy remix” a couple of months ago and was also featured on “Cast Iron,” which was on his To Tanesha project. She also secured a recent collab with Popcaan titled, “Suh Me Luv It” taken from the Unruly Boss’ Fixtape project.

Skillibeng also recently secured a collab with Kartel, when he was featured on “Bad Gyal” along with Tommy Lee, and American rapper Jucee Froot. One of his most recent collabs is one with Quada and Popcaan, taken from Poppy’s aforementioned OVO Sound fitted Fixtape.

Jada Kingdom and Skilli share undeniable chemistry on screen, which is further cemented while watching the music video for “Tek It.”

The “One Time” singer holds nothing back and reveals her truly risqué and domineering personality, with the “Vicky C” deejay being her happy subject. The video should come as a treat to her KMab legion of fans, who somewhat pressured her into a Friday released after the singer’s request for 100 likes quickly reached over 1000.

Go ahead and check out “Tek It” below.