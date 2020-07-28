Kim Kardashian Tearfully Confronts Kanye West In Wyoming

Some very real and disturbing photos have surfaced, which shows Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian meeting up for the first time since his bi-polar disorder fueled Twitter rant.

Kanye West has been the hot topic in the media headlines for over a week now following his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina a week ago. Kanye made some highly disturbing comments about Harriet Tubman, and a lot of people pretty much wrote him all the way off. Kanye then went on a hell of a bender online ranting and divulging many of his family’s secrets. He claimed that he had wanted Kim to abort their daughter North. He also claimed that both Kim and her mom, Kris, had tried to lock him up, calling them white supremacists. He added that he did not want Kris to have any contact with his children. He spoke about not wanting his children to do porn or pose for playboy magazine, and then he crazily stated that Kim had had an affair with rapper Meek Mill, citing that he wanted to get a divorce as a result. What a whirlwind!

Kim then addressed the matter, citing Kanye’s mental health illness, namely his bipolar disorder, as the cause for his rants on Twitter. She asked for compassion and privacy as well as thanked those who were genuinely concerned about his behavior and state of mind. She also explained that the family was doing their utmost best to get Ye medical treatment, but he was non-compliant. She added that there was a limit to what they could do to help him until he himself wishes to get better. Fans empathized with Kim and prayed that Kanye would eventually decide to seek help.

Kanye later apologized publicly to his wife, however, he also alluded to not wishing to see her in person. Kim is apparently extremely persistent in her endeavors to be a good wife to her husband, and she was finally able to meet up with Kanye as they were photographed at a Wendy’s restaurant yesterday.

In the photos, Kim is clearly torn to pieces as she breaks down and can be seen crying her eyes out while speaking with Kanye in what appears to be a very heated and emotional conversation. Kanye appears to be shouting as he tries to get his point across. The photos were taken by paparazzi, and both Kim and Kanye appear shocked and traumatized upon that realization.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Sources close to the reality star stated, “She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation.”

Fans have slammed the paparazzi for what they say is a tremendous invasion of privacy. They note that this is a time for Kim and Kanye to be left completely alone without the world watching their every move. At this moment, their entire world is shaking, and their family is going through a very critical and sensitive time. We really do wish them all the best and hope that they are able to reconcile for the sake of their family.