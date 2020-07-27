J. Cole, DMX Link Up With Dave East In LA For Video Shoot, Fans Request Collab

J. Cole, DMX, and Dave East recently link up in Los Angeles for a video shoot, but fans wants a collab.

The lockdown summer could unleash a monster collaboration from three generations of hip-hop greatness if fans get their way. As photos circulate of J. Cole and DMX pulling up at Dave East’s recent LA video shoot, rap junkies are already eager for a full joint track after the two made separate appearances. No stranger to teaming up with big names, features on East’s debut album “Survival” included the likes of Rick Ross, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, and The-Dream. Sharing the linkups on his Instagram account, the “Me & Mines” rapper quickly received comments and requests for a joint studio connection sometime soon.

J. Cole is already having a busy summer, dropping two tracks on Wednesday night plus readying his next project, “The Fall Out.” Fans are hopeful, however, that East’s caption “The Real Always Connect,” is a cryptic clue that there’s more music in the works. East had hinted back in a 2019 ‘Genius’ interview that his dream collaborations are with none other than Kendrick Lamar and J Cole, so the clip of what appears to be him exchanging numbers with the Lafayette lyricist could be the manifestation. Both are known as greatly talented young emcees, and fans are here for a joint track would make a worthy addition to already enviable career resumes.

Fresh from his entertaining ‘Battle of the Dawgs’ Verzuz clash with Snoop Dogg, DMX popped up again in Dave East’s IG stories on the day of the video shoot. The veteran was in town for the virtual event and stopped to show some love to the promising urban up-and-comer. He’s worked with the legendary spitter before on a Swizz Beats song that sadly didn’t make the final cut for “Survival.” Given that X is increasingly active in the studio, a follow up of that initial effort feels due, and the timing might just be right. And with Cole now only a call away, maybe we’ll get some triple threat treatment for the pandemic blues.

Fans have already done their part, cramming the comments in support of the song, adding plenty of muscle emojis. “Goats this collab will be legendary,” wrote one fan while another quipped, “Son East and Cole cut from the same cloth little does the world know #authentic.”