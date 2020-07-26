Ebro Slams Critics Of Megan Thee Stallion, “I can’t support Tory”

Ebro Darden is defending Megan Thee Stallion’s from critics amid Tory Lanez shooting.

Many have been fascinated by precisely what went down between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez too weeks ago when shots were fired following a party in the Hollywood Hills. While Tory was arrested on charges of concealing a weapon in his car, Hot Girl Meg was taken to surgery to remove a bullet from her foot. In the wake of the incident, the “Girls in the Hood” rapper stated on social media that a crime was committed against her, but kept Tory’s name out of it.

While it has appeared that the “Simple Things” rapper was indeed the perpetrator, no charges related to the shooting have been filed. This has not stopped speculation about the story, with some believing that Megan Thee Stallion may have provoked Tory to pull the trigger. Either way, Ebro is not having it.

The radio show host took to Twitter to condemn Tory’s actions, regardless of the circumstances. “A man shot a woman. She was not armed. She was getting out of the car,” Ebro wrote. “She says ‘I was the victim and this was intended to harm me..’ Why are ya’ll acting like we should consider other facts? Until I hear from Megan I can’t support Tory…” Despite Twitter users responding that something felt off about the whole thing and that an agenda was being pushed, Ebro continued to point out that a woman was shot.

One of the theories that has arisen about that night, courtesy of Adam22, is that Megan Thee Stallion and Tory have been in a romantic relationship, and she was jealous of his behavior around Kylie Jenner, who was at the party, and she called him out on it.

