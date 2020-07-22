Kanye West Calls Kris Jenner A White Supremacist And Kris Jong-Un In Latest Tweet Storm

A “White Supremacist” is what Kanye West is calling Kris Jenner and likens her to dictator Kim Jong-un.

For the third time this week, Kanye West has gone berserk on the internet, and this time, his Twitter fingers targeted none other than Meek Mill as well as Kris Jenner and wife Kim Kardashian West. Artist, fashion mogul, and POTUS hopeful Kanye West is back with yet another Twitter tirade, ranting about white supremacy, his wife’s alleged infidelity, and blasting Kris Jenner as “Kris Jung Un” likening her to the North Korean dictator.

Amid mounting concerns over his mental health, the rapper has sprayed another set of since-deleted claims across social media including that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West after six years of marriage—”I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for “prison reform,” he said stoking allegations that she had an affair just days after he revealed she wanted to abort their daughter North West.

The Jenners were said to be upset after Kanye aired out what little is left of their private life. Now sources are claiming that Kim is considering a split herself, wanting to keep their family together but unsure of ‘how much more she can take of this.’ Add to that Kanye’s comparison of her momager to ruthless Korean commander Kim Jong Un, and it seems trouble may be brewing in the West’s paradise. West just told Forbes magazine two weeks ago that he calls Jenner’ mom’ and that the pair have been close since his own mother Donda West passed on in 2007.

It seems that’s no longer the case with Jenner, as Kanye West also brought up the Tommy Mottola – Michael Jackson relationship, where the King of Pop once called his former Sony Music boss and nemesis a “Devil.” Kanye also said that ‘they tried to fly in with two doctors to 51/50 me’, citing a clause in California legislation under which people with mental health conditions can be legally confined. Kanye has struggled openly with bipolar disorder for years, and social media regulars have already started sending prayers and well wishes for the “Homecoming” hitmaker.

“Kanye needs prayer & help,” Masika Kalysha said in a tweet. “Mental illness is no joke. You don’t know how hard it is to get someone committed who doesn’t think they need help. It’s close to impossible. Add in the fact that he has an unlimited amount of $, access & resources & ur doomed. Praying 4 u @kanyewest.”

While the rant further revealed the unraveling contentment in the West/ Jenner camp, Yeezy also said Lil Baby is his favorite rapper although he won’t work with him, and he continues to express his genuine love for his kids, saying he’ll protect them from Playboy and other evils forever.

“ALL POSITIVITY WHEN THE DEVIL ATTACKS EVEN IF I NEVER SEE MY KIDS TILL THEY ARE 18 CAUSE YOU BELIEVE WHITE PEOPLE ON GOD NORTH WITH NEVER BE EXPLOITED BY THE SYSTEM OF WHITE SUPREMACY”