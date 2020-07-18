Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx & More React To Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Death

Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and Jamie Foxx are among celebrities honoring Civil Rights Icon John Lewis who passed away from cancer.

Very few lives can match the incredible journey of John Lewis. The congressman from Georgia and Civil Rights legend passed away on Friday at the age of eighty years old, and his legacy continues to make waves in the hearts and minds of all those interested in the pursuit of justice. From his work as an organizer during sit-in lunch counter-protests to his brave decision to become a Freedom Rider to further challenge segregation laws, Lewis hit the ground running at an early age as an icon of Civil Rights and social justice.

He became the youngest keynote speaker at the 1963 March on Washington. He later suffered serious injuries at the hands of violent police while peacefully protesting in Selma, Alabama, on what would come to be known as Bloody Sunday.

Lewis went on to an impressive career in Congress and maintained a clear vision of a more equitable world while advocating for voting rights and remaining an outspoken voice against the Trump administration until his final days. His death is sorely felt among many big names in music and arts, especially among Black artists who recognize John’s incredible contributions to the advancement of Black people in America.

Diddy, Pharrell, Questlove, Ava DuVernay, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, T.I., Killer Mike, and Jermaine Dupri were all among those who expressed their condolences and appreciation for a hero and a life well-lived.

“There will never be another one like you…We could only hope to be as Brave and as fearless as you,” wrote Jamie Foxx on Instagram. Diddy shared a picture of himself alongside John, writing, “Thank you King John Lewis for your lifetime of service for our community. We will finish what we started ON GOD!” Diddy added the hashtag “GoodTrouble”, a term Lewis popularized as a way of encouraging people to challenge the status quo and do what is right, even when met with resistance.

During his lifetime, John Lewis strongly and consistently urged all those who would listen to harness their power and vote. You can honor his legacy by registering to vote today here.