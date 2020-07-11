DJ Envy Reacts To ‘The Breakfast Club’ Getting Nominated For Radio Hall Of Fame Induction

DJ Envy shared his reaction after “The Breakfast Club” got nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame induction.

Popular radio show, “The Breakfast Club” which features hosts, Angela Yee, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne Tha God, has been nominated for the 2020 class for the Radio Hall of Fame in the Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more) category. The Radio Hall of Fame announced this year’s 24 nominees for the coveted induction ceremony. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be conducted virtually via live radio broadcast from multiple physical locations. It will take place in October of this year.

The exact date and additional details will be revealed along with the inductees later this summer. In a press release, Kraig Kitchin, Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame stated, “2020 marks 100 years of radio and, while we regret that we cannot hold an in-person event this year, we’re looking forward to the excitement of a live, multi-location radio broadcast.”

For approximately 10 years now, “The Breakfast Club” has been dubbed as the most listened to radio show in America. They are steadily praised for their ability to take on tough topics and their wide variety of guests. They boast numerous controversial interviews with major heavyweights in the music industry and the hosts have a special talent for getting people to reveal intimate and secret details. Their talk show is one of the most loved and widely recognized radio shows out there.

Expressing his gratitude over the honor DJ Envy posted this message to Instagram, “Wow!!!! I never expected this in a million years… I remember being 19 and @edlovershow giving me a chance to Dj for 10 mins on his radio show.. I had no clue how to work any of the equipment, @dlife366 had to show me… But that started my addiction to radio… From Take It To The Streets, Miss Jones In The Morning, The New At Two, Sirius Radio, Middays at Hot, Afternoons at Power and finally, @breakfastclubam… Grateful to be nominated with my co-hosts @angelayee & @cthagod… What was your favorite @breakfastclubam moment???”

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God took a slight shot at the haters while simultaneously saying thank you, “SOME might say it’s too early for us to be inducted into the #NationalRadioHallOfFame I would tell those people I’ve been doing radio 22 years and if GOD says it’s our time then it will be our time. We will know if we got inducted by August 17th and I personally expect to see a lot of black and brown inductees this year. (Donnie Simpson, Angie Martinez, and Sway just to name a few.) In the meantime I’m a just say Thank You for the nomination….”

The group received a lot of love and support from rappers such as Ludacris, Fat Joe, and BunB, as well as their legion of fans who have declared that they will secure the win without a doubt.

Congratulations to The Breakfast Club on their National Radio Hall of Fame Nomination!