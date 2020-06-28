Tyga Respond To Hulk Hogan’s Son Putting Him On Blast For Sliding In Girlfriend’s DM

Tyga and Nick Hogan are beefing over Nick’s smoking hot girlfriend, Tana Lea.

Tyga pulled out his receipts and quickly clapped back at Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, who put him on blast for sliding in his girlfriend’s DM. On Sunday, the younger Hogan posted a screenshot of a Tyga allegedly sliding in his girlfriend, Tana Lea’s DM. It appears that the DM was only a side eye emoji, and Nick responded to it by asking “what’s up” along with a selfie of himself.

T-Raww responded by posting receipts that she had been in his DMs from as far back as 2018. In one instance, she commented a heart eyes emoji in response to a photo of him riding on a motorcycle. She also showed him support when he landed at the top of the Billboard chart by commenting, “Yuhsssss.”

No guy wants another man sliding in their girl’s DMs, especially a famous rapper like Tyga, but it seems Tana is finding it amusing. She also shared the same screenshot on her Instagram Story, writing “Savage” before adding, “The comments. I didn’ mean to be so hot. Sorry this happened y’all.”

Tyga also posted a video flexing on Nick Hogan at his mansion with a pool and plenty of baddies. It’s unclear where the West Coast rapper was, but some fans are commenting that he’s in Jamaica living his best life. Tyga used to date Kylie Jenner before the two split, and she moved on with Travis Scott. He has yet to make any relationship official, but for the time being, it appears that Tyga is living his best life.