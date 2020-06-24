Stylo G Debut Catchy New Dance Move, Needs Your Help Naming It

Stylo G wants your help naming his new dance move.

It has been nearly two days since Stylo G squeezed off his brand new collaboration with Busy Signal and Ajji, and it is already creating a nice wave for the summer. The Uk-based dancehall maestro shows just how much of a dancing anthem the track can be while he and friends bust out their favorite moves to the new track titled, “Live For The Summer.” The “Dumplin” man shows that he is no slouch when it comes to dancing, as he cranks the volume in his brand new Range Rover. This is not the first time that Stylo is showing that the talent runs all the way to his toes, after all, he and Ding Dong showed out for their 2017 remix of Stylo’s “Yuzimme.”

In the caption of the short clip uploaded to his Instagram, he asks fans to “Give this dance a Name,” before proudly stating, “dem bad like we.” Some of the names suggested so far include London Rock; Stylo Rock/Bounce; Sky Walker; Windmill; Handbrake; Warning; Money Bounce; Fresh Kicks; Hot Steppa; Di Covid; and even the Ankle Rub. You can check out the video of the elaborate dancing below and drop your suggestion.

In another post, Stylo promised a party this coming Saturday. He has yet to offload any specifics surrounding the event. However, it could be a starstudded LIVE event, possible to promote his recent singles, “Millions,” “Too Hot,” “Live For The Summer,” and “Home Alone.”

Nothing is out of the reach for Stylo, who is also making moves with some custom merchandise. The wears were designed by Tbox and are being handled by L3DAH, who boasts the following on their IG page. “The Home of Uk Dancehall Artist Stylo G’s Merchandise aka The Leader.”

With brand new gear, three brand new videos, and four brand new single, Stylo G seems to have all the right elements to make it a pretty hot summer. Let’s hope the shenanigans that 2020 has presented so far are paused for at least July, August, through to September.