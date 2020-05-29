Young Dolph And Megan Thee Stallion Link Up On “RNB” – Listen It

Memphis rapper Young Dolph and Houston’s baddie Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up for a brand new Juicy J production called “RNB.”

The track has the signature Juicy J and Young Dolph flavor, which tends to make them dollars rain in the club, even though we are still locked inside. Megan Thee Stallion also shows up and proves that she can go crazy on almost any beat you throw at her. It’s clearly her year since she is already riding a nice wave, by securing the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her Beyoncé assisted “Savage Remix.” The original version of “Savage” was featured on Stallion’s 2020 project Suga.

Speaking of projects, Yong Dolph has officially ditched his plans of retirement and is shaping up to drop the follow up to his 2018 full-length project Role Model. Other clues supporting Dolph’s upcoming project include a resurgence of his usual strategy to clear his Instagram page to ensure all of the attention is focused on the project at hand.

Nonetheless, “RnB” is worth a listen. Go ahead and peep some of the lyrics. “Ball hard for the days when I didn’t have it (Ayy) / She bad as a motherf**ker, but she still ratchet (Ayy) / Started in South Memphis, ended up in a mansion (Ayy) / Ain’t no stylist needed here, crazy with the fashion (Uh-huh) / I’m just poppin’ my shit, nah, I ain’t braggin’ (Yeah, yeah),” raps Dolph.

Meanwhile, Megan comes through with, “I think I might be too real of a bitch / Told me watch my mouth, I told him ni**a, watch your kids.”

Go ahead and check out the flow between the two Southern entertainers and let us know what you think.