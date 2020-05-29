Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd Link Up On New Song “Tell Me U Luv Me”

Juice WRLD’s extensive catalog is still being released as promised, with a Trippie Redd feature being the most recent installment.

Trippie Redd hopped on Juice WRLD’s newest track marking the departed rapper’s second single as the lead artist since his demise. Since his tragic passing, Juice has appeared on Eminem’s recent album “Music To Be Murdered By” on the popular song “Godzilla” as well as a feature on YNW Melly’s “Suicidal” earlier this month.

In keeping with the consistent releases, his latest single “Tell Me U Luv Me” features rapper Trippie Redd. The song talks about a tormenting forever love that Juice can’t seem to let go of. The upbeat track has a dance hip-hop vibe to it with Juice’s signature sound cascading over the beat. The departed rapper kicks off the track while Trippie Redd sings the hook and then has a verse of his own.

“Ummm, we’re forever in love / Ummm, if you leave, there’ll be torment, torment,” Juice WRLD raps on the track.

“Tell me you love me / Tell me everything goin’ be ok / Tell me you love me you goin’ stay / Tell me you love me / Tell me you love me won’t go no where,” Trippie Redd sings in the hook.

The accompanying visuals feature the late rapper and his former girlfriend, Ally Lotti. While a lot of the scenes see the couple together, Ally lip syncs Juice’s lyrics throughout the video in an edgy black and white scene as well. We got a taste of their behind the scenes romance in the rapper’s first posthumous music video for his song “Righteous.” The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out Juice WRLD featuring Trippie Redd on the departed rapper’s latest single “Tell Me U Luv Me” now.