Tory Lanez Congratulates Quavo For Finally Graduating High School

Tory Lanez is looking to follow in Quavo’s footsteps to graduate high school.

Migos rapper Quavious Keyate Marshall, more popularly known as Quavo Huncho is celebrating a huge milestone. The 29-year-old rapper just announced that he is officially a high school graduate. The news comes amidst Quavo recently pursuing his diploma years after he dropped out of school.

Quavo posted his graduation photo, all decked out in his gown and cap, but of course never without his icy jewelry around his neck. Alongside the Instagram post came the caption, “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020,” he wrote. “We Lit! Now What College Should I Go To?” The rapper is reportedly a graduate of the Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA.

Unlike many other dropouts, Quavo left high school only a few months prior to graduation to pursue his music career, and it happened to work out – tremendously. While many people would settle with that since they can argue that they’re a bigger success than they could have even dreamed of in school, Quavo was sure to set a better example by making sure he graduated anyway, no matter how long it took or how much money he already had.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAd-JZXHQbn/

Fans are in awe and have been congratulating profusely Quavo for this achievement. So too have his celebrity friends. Chance The Rapper dropped off some “100” emojis in the comments as did model Jasmine Sanders and fashion designer Ugo Mozie who wrote, “Love this.” In celebration of the wonderful news, Quavo promised to release some new heat. He didn’t give many details besides in his caption where he added that he’s dropping a new song to celebrate. Over on his Twitter her further reiterated the message with “Droppin A Smash Tonight On Gang.”

We’re looking forward to hearing some new music whether it’s a solo or a Migos joint. Fans are especially eager to see if they will finally get a listen of the highly anticipated “Culture III” sequel. Congratulations Quavo!

Tory Lanez tweeted, “CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER @QuavoStuntin can’t believe u finished high school … I wish I would have got passed 10th grade.”