50 Cent Gets Super Angry Recalling Meeting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For First Time

50 Cent is still super angry about his first time meeting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

One of the worst things that can happen when you meet a famous person is that they turn out to be less nice than you had hoped. 50 Cent once found himself in such a situation while meeting a basketball legend, and it seems the encounter bothers him to this day. Fifty told his Instagram followers about that one time he ran into Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the airport, and things didn’t go as smoothly as he had expected. Kareem is, of course, a total idol in the world of sport, having a decorated career spanning 20 years.

The former LA Lakers player was recognized as MVP numerous times and honored as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History, so it makes sense that the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper wanted to say hi.

“Yo i was in the airport one time, i looked i said oh s*** that’s Kareem abdujabar,” he wrote on IG. “I went and said what’s up, he looked at me like i was crazy, I said oh s*** well f*** you then, you old ass n**** I don’t give a f*** about a sky hook n****, n****s been trying to kill me s****** f*** you. I was mad i said something to his ass.”

Seems 50 Cent is saying that he was super offended that the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar that we all love and adore, somehow didn’t recognize him, rather than the basketball player being not so friendly. Then again, perhaps the 7’2″ athlete had just gotten off a really long flight and just wanted to go home. Or maybe he really hasn’t ever heard “In Da Club.”

One IG follower commented that it is typical Cancerian behavior to remember random events and then become super angry — Fifty birthday is July 6th, placing him at the heart of the astrological sign.

It seems as though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is just the latest to be included on 50 Cent’s persona non grata list.