Eminem Named Tupac Shakur As Greatest Songwriter Of All Time, Fans React

Eminem is lauding the late Tupac Shakur as possibly the best songwriter in history.

Thanks to SiriusXM, we get to listen to the prolific “Rap God” Eminem on his radio show “Music To Be Quarantined By” on Shade45. The rapper was live on the airwaves over the weekend, and he had a lot to say about Tupac’s pen game. Before Em hit the playback on the departed rapper’s song “If I Die 2Nite,” he gave an intro that came with him admitting that he sees Tupac as the ultimate composer.

“This next song is from an artist that I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all time,” the Detroit rapper expressed. “Debate what you want about MC skills and all that, because he had that too.”

Eminem explained that he admired the way Tupac Shakur could spit some hard-hitting bars, but at the same could achieve a touchingly soft and more emotional sound. “This is one of them songs by Tupac that to me he was showing you like, I can write heartfelt sh*t and I can write lyrical crazy sh*t too,” Em said.

He continued, “The play on the P words and how he was doing it was so crazy, mixed with the feel that Tupac could give you, which is constantly why I feel like he was always saying, ‘Can you feel me?’ Because you felt Pac. You can’t just listen to Pac, you feel Pac. If you listen to him, you’re gonna feel him.”

Eminem is widely considered one of the best rappers and songwriters in the music industry so to hear him praise someone else’s lyrical prowess is admirable. Tupac was no doubt one of the greats, and his pen game, as Em described, is “crazy.”

Tupac Shakur died in 1996 at just 25-years-old, but he quickly ascended during his career is known as one of the greatest artists in history. His music is immortalized because of the impact that the rapper made with his pen. Do you think Tupac is a better songwriter than Eminem?