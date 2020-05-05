Travis Scott This Insane $3 Million Bugatti For His 28th Birthday

Travis Scott didn’t celebrate his birthday with an extravagant bash this year, but he has put all that money into the most expensive car he could find.

As the ongoing global pandemic forces us to stay isolated at home and continue practicing social distancing, rapper and producer Travis Scott copped himself a luxe sports car instead of a lavish turnup. The Grammy-nominated rapper celebrated his quarantine 28th birthday on April 30th, and while he said he planned to get wild, he may have been suggesting the equivalent in splurging.

Travis reportedly dropped a cool $3 million on a brand new Bugatti for his birthday. He was spotted driving around Los Angeles with his boys in the new whip on his birthday weekend. The rapper gifting himself this Bugatti comes as no surprise considering the fact that he is loaded and so is his baby mama.

Last year Travis had a huge gas station themed birthday party put on by his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Kylie Jenner. The billionaire beauty mogul is notorious for hosting the most outrageous birthday celebrations you can think of. The year prior to that she rented out an entire Six Flags amusement park to host an AstroWorld themed party for Scott.

Kylie and Travis have not confirmed the rumors that they have rekindled their relationship but a source recently said that the 22-year-old billionaire didn’t want to put a label on it yet. “Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other’s company while parenting Stormi,” the source told E! News. Over the weekend the young parents revealed that they were quarantining together with their 2-year-old when they shared videos to social media of them hanging out at Kylie’s new mansion in Holmby Hills.

Travis Scott gifted himself a new Bugatti for his 28th birthday pic.twitter.com/JJhMo3TuL6 — ? (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 1, 2020

Travis Scott celebrates his birthday behind the wheel of a brand new Bugatti which holds a startling seven-figure price tag – while out with his crew in West Hollywood on Thursday afternoon.Kylie paid tribute to Travis by sharing a slew of photos of him and their daughter Stormi pic.twitter.com/sktLKNmmWx — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 1, 2020

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and CEO also sent a sweet happy birthday shout out to her daughter’s dad on Instagram last week. “Happy birthday to daddy of the year!” Kylie wrote alongside photos and videos of Travis with their daughter Stormi. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott,” she said.

Travis Scott has worked hard to treat himself to his fair share of expensive gifts though. The rapper just earned his third No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with his new single “The Scotts” featuring Kid Cudi. Prior to that, he broke streaming records when he garnered over 12 million concurrent players on his Fortnight live virtual concert where he premiered the song. When you’re as filthy as Stormi Webster’s parents, you can wake up in a new Bugatti, even in the middle of a global crisis.