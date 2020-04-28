Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Set To Battle On Instagram Live

Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be battling live on Instagram this week.

Hip-hop groups Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony announced that they’ll be participating in an epic battle that will be live-streamed on Instagram this Thursday, April 30. One might wonder how they will pull it off while observing social distancing, but not to worry, one member of each group will go live to play their hits from the last couple of decades. Krayzie Bone will represent Bone Thugs-n Harmony, and DJ Paul will be the face of Three 6 Mafia.

“Allow Me To Introduce You To The Face Off!!!” DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia announced in an Instagram post. “This Is Not A Battle. This Is A Celebration Between Homies of Over 50 yrs Combined Dropping Slap!!! Limited Merch For This Event Will Be Available So Save That Stimmy Check! ..This Thursday On My IG Live!!!”

Krayzie Bone was equally excited to announce the event that they’re calling a celebration. “This Thursday 5 pm Pacific, 8 pm Eastern time. Instagram Live Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits,” he wrote. “Limited edition Collab merch available.” Can’t forget to promote the merch.

Since the pandemic, the popularity of online digital entertainment has increased significantly and with much appreciation from fans and entertainers alike. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz recently launched “Versuz,” which has become a popular live concert battle series that has garnered a lot of viewership. It looks like “Face Off” intends to follow suit by kicking things off with representatives from these iconic hip-hop groups this Thursday,

As we can conclude, virtual live entertainment has become a perfect solution to keep us sane during this pandemic, seeing that live concerts and stage shows are likely to be canceled for the rest of 2020. Artists have to make bank somehow. The more clout they bring to the live screen, the more viewers they garner, and the more money they can earn. Fans are buzzing about the upcoming Face-Off between Three 6 Mafia and Thugs-N-Harmony. We wouldn’t be surprised if this one breaks the internet.