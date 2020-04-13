Quavo Dropping His Second Collection With boohooMAN

Quavo has dropped another collection with boohooMAN, and he says it’s better than the last.

The last collection was so epic, they just had to do it again. Quavo has collaborated with online style brand boohooMAN to dispatch a select assortment of apparel and accessories he helped design. This is the second time the pair has joined forces following the popularity of their first joint effort.

“The success of the first drop was huge!” exclaimed Samir Kamani, CEO of boohooMAN. “After persistent demand from our consumers and Huncho’s fans, Quavo and I knew we had to drop a part 2.”

The 29-year-old Migos rapper shared a preview of the new collection online recently, and it includes a sum of 100 pieces. From designs like tie-dye, bandana, acid wash matching sets to denim, socks, and even slides and sunglasses, among other things. Considering the present atmosphere we’re in, which involves social separating and orders to stay at home, there are relatively few spots you can brandish your new outfits, but the collection at least offers a wide range of comfortable and affordable choices ranging from $12 – $80.

Quavo had this to say about the partnership: “Collaborating with boohooMAN is special because they just really are the first team that let me open my creative mindset and just bring my ideas to life,” he explained. “When I met the team they were young and represented the culture so I thought, ok, we can collaborate and do something special. I’m happy for it to come around again. This time it’s better.”

It’s been an eventful month for Quavo so far as well. The rapper has officially launched his own record label Huncho Records and has shared the artists already on the roster, including StreetBud, 904 ReeBock, and Brooklyn’s Pop Out Boyz. Huncho has a lot of great things ahead as he is clearly branching out from just his own music and taking advantage of all the avenues it has led him to.