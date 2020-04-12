Tekashi 6ix9ine New Album Plans Reveals, Showcases His Platinum Plaques

Tekashi 6ix9ine is already planning to get back into the studio during home confinement.

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison early on Thursday after a judge granted him a compassionate release in wake of the coronavirus scare. The rapper who was originally slated to get out in July must have counted his lucky stars when Judge Engelmayer finally gave in to his request to complete his sentence at home where he would be safer considering his medical condition and the disease outbreak.

Reports are that 6ix9ine is already looking into how he will go about creating his next body of work. According to his lawyer Dawn Florio, he was already paid a huge advance and is required to produce two albums. “What he’s gonna do is, he already has that advance for 10K Projects,” Florio told Complex. “So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that’s what he’s going to be working on.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently serving out the remaining four months of his sentence at a private residence that’s been approved by his probation officer. Of course, recording the album might be tricky considering the fact that the rapper is still technically detained, and also the COVID-19 pandemic is still upon us. “We were actually trying to figure out the logistics of how that’s going to work,” Florio said. “It’s more difficult because of the coronavirus, because you don’t want strange people coming in to set up a studio where he’s going to be.”

Though they’re not keen on the details of how exactly it will work out yet, the “FEFE” rapper does have an obligation to get the projects done as soon as possible as, according to Florio, they already cut him the check. “He already got an advance for all those millions of dollars,” the attorney said about Tekashi 6ix9ine. “So he’s gotta put out those two albums as soon as possible.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer also added that he is yet to hear any stipulations forbidding the rapper from using social media. This could mean he may make an appearance soon. It’s probably wise to keep a low profile for now, though. Plus, you never know what details in your background can give away your location. “So far, I haven’t seen any restrictions about him not being able to go on social media,” Florio stated. “Obviously, it has to be in good taste. No more trolling.”

Well, with new albums on the way and Tekashi possibly making his first social media appearance since his release soon, I’d say there is a lot to look forward to from the ex-convict.