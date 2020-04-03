Soul Music Icon Bill Withers Dead At 81, R.I.P

Soul singer Bill Withers has passed away at the age of 81.

The famous singer-songwriter who is popularly known for hits like “Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and “Lovely Day” sadly passed away as announced by his family through Rolling Stone. In a statement, Withers’ family revealed that he died from a heart complication, dismissing rumors that his death might be coronavirus related.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father,” the departed singer’s family said in a statement. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” they continued. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Withers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Bill Withers created timeless music that transcended decades, even though he stopped recording in 1985. The singer released several albums and singles that were certified Gold by the RIAA over the course of his illustrious career. Fans, family, and friends are saddened by the news that the singer has passed, but he was already immortalized by his music.

Bill Withers won three Grammy awards throughout his decorated career spanning several decades. His classic hits, “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” are two of the singles named on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. Bill is one of a few musicians with more than one hits featured on the list.

May his soul rest in peace.