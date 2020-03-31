Drake Dropping New Music This Friday “Tootsie Slide”

Drake has some new heat coming this Thursday!

Canadian rapper Drake has announced the release date for his upcoming song “Tootsie Slide.” The song that will be released on Thursday, April 2, is one of the small few Drake records to drop this year so far, and it will fill in as his first official release of 2020 on streaming services.

The OZ-produced anthem is already becoming a TikTok sensation with its own dance. Popular social media influencer Toosie played the rapper’s forthcoming record as part of his quarantine choreography in a video on Twitter on Sunday (March 29). The 6 God is no stranger to viral patterns, seeing that he is the curator behind many – most recently, the #FlipTheSwitch challenge on TikTok, which was propelled by his hit, “Nonstop” from his 2018 album, Scorpion.

Drake had earned considerably more popularity with his hit-singles “Hotline Bling” and “God’s Plan,” yet it wasn’t until the “In My Feelings” challenge that numerous celebrities wanted to participate in the trend, including Will Smith, Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Dua Lipa, and J-Hope from South Korean boy band BTS.

Drizzy confirmed via Instagram that the new single would be named “Toosie Slide” and will be aired at midnight Thursday. The song includes instructive lyrics like “Gotta dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t/ I’ ma show you how to get it, it go right foot up/ Left foot slide/ Left foot up/ Right foot slide,” making it the perfect soundbite for a looping TikTok clip — and a dance challenge. The moves are very basic, with Drake requesting that audience members bring their left foot up before sliding to one side and recreating those moves on the opposite side.

Several fans on social media have already begun recording their best interpretations of the Toosie Slide on social media – even Tinashe recorded her own video with her brothers. The timing of the song coincides with the recent surge in popularity of the track on social media video platforms like Tik Tok. “Tootsie Slide” will arrive ahead of Drake’s upcoming album and marks his first new music since “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle which was released on February 28 on YouTube.

The rapper recently shared photos of his adorable family, including his son Adonis on Instagram and sent heartfelt messages reminding us to be optimistic in this ongoing global pandemic. It looks like Drake has officially joined the party, and it will be going on for quite some time.