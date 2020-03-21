Jeezy Addresses Criticism That He Never Put On Another Rapper

Jeezy came in for criticism recently that he hasn’t put on other artists, but he wanted to set the record straight.

The “Soul Survivor” rapper had, in his own words, an “empty” upbringing in Atlanta, Georgia. After being born in Columbia, South Carolina, he relocated as a toddler and lived with different family members due to his parents separation, later on getting involved with the Crips gang when he moved to another part of Georgia. Jeezy managed to turn his life around and launch a successful music career, but not all artists are so lucky. The concept of “survivor’s guilt” when it comes to those in the hip hop industry is real and often occurs when those who made it are unable to do the same for others who grew up in situations like themselves.

Such criticism has followed Jeezy, but when he sat down with Charlamange Tha God, he chose to tell his side of the story. “A lot of people I tried to put on or I wanted to see win, that ain’t what they wanted,” said The Snowman in the interview which took place in Hawkinsville, Georgia. “It cost me a lot, it cost me friendships. That s*** can get to you bro. I’ve tried to put people on, but everybody that was a part of my first project, they on. You know DJ Drama, he might beg to differ but that “Gangsta Grillz” wasn’t in the hood like that until Young was on that thing. “Trap Or Die” was monumental.”

Following a career that has spanned 23 years, Jeezy announced last summer that his ninth studio album, “TM104: The Legend of the Snowman”, would be his last. The decision to retire his rap career has been in favor of him focusing on new ventures in acting and business.