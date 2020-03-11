Boosie Badazz Explains Why He Was Arrested Just Before Performance

Boosie Badazz found himself in the hands of the police just a short time before his concert in South Carolina yesterday.

The “Set It Off” rapper, who is no stranger to law enforcement, was captured on video by a few onlookers, as he was being handcuffed and held during a police operation on the side of the road. Naturally, once the videos hit the internet, people began to speculate on what their favorite Baton Roque rapper was being held for. Boosie Badazz and his crew were eventually released much to the delight of the fans, both on social media and at the show he was booked to appear. Videos from the event show that Boosie rocked the crowd, with many of the attendees singing his hits line for line.

The video of Boosie being held began to spread quickly on social media forcing the rapper to address the situation provide some clarity as to what exactly happened. He took to his Instagram Live, where he mentioned, “They had to let me go. All the guns were legal so they let us go.”

Based on what Boosie Badazz revealed, it could be that the police were monitoring the rapper and his crew due to the many guns that were present. Sadly, his history of being in and out of jail and prison does not make it easier for the rapper. Boosie is definitely turning things around and has been releasing music quite frequently. His annual concert called Boosie Bash is just days away and should feature the likes of Dababy, Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Quando Rondo, and quite a few other acts.

While Boosie’s party is expected to be off the chain, it’s his upcoming reality show titled Bad Azz Boosie, that fans are really anticipating. The rapper turned reality star has been sharing various clips from the show, and so far, the comments have all been positive.

Let’s hope that all the positive energy that Boosie is being hit with remains constant.