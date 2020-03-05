Katy Perry Expecting First Child With Orlando Bloom

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

The announcement was made to fans in the form of a music video release on an Instagram Live session during which Katy Perry had an intimate chat with her followers about her long-kept secret and the experience of pregnancy. In the video for her ballad, “Never Worn White”, Katy shows off her round belly while wearing a white dress and singing about marrying the love of her life.

The lyrics celebrate their romance, saying, “You love the Hell out of me/And Heaven’s where we could be/I’ve stood on the edge of love/But never took the leap/And you took my armor off/And did it delicately/And I let my guard down/To show you what’s underneath.”

After the video premier, Katy sat down for a chat on Instagram Live, to talk about the big reveal and share in the excitement of her fans. She explained that keeping such a significant secret was no easy task, and went on to announce new music, saying, “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something that you guys have been waiting for.” Fans assume this means they should be expecting a new album in the coming months from the “Firework” singer. Her last album, Witness, was released in 2017 to mixed reviews.

Katy also gave her fans a little insight into her pregnancy cravings, saying, “[I] literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse.” The baby will be Katy’s first child, and Orlando’s second, who shares a son with model Miranda Kerr. Katy and Orlando have had a relatively drama-free relationship since 2016, and the couple is currently engaged with reports indicating they are planning a June wedding.