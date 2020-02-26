A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Has The Best Answer When Asked About Tekashi 6ix9ine

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has the best answer for questions about Tekashi 6ix9ine

If music doesn’t work out for A Boogie wit da Hoodie, he might want to consider going into politics. Why? Well, he seems to have mastered the art of answering questions without actually saying anything at all. Boogie, whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose, puts his skills into practice every time he is asked about Tekashi 6ix9ine, and he is ringing true to his name by turning it into an art. The two rappers worked together back in the day on Boogie’s track “Swervin” and Tekashi’s “Keke,” but that was before 6ix9ine became a convicted felon.

The 23-year-old was arrested in November 2018 based on his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang and faced up to 47 years in prison. After pleading guilty to the nine charges against him, and agreeing to testify against his former gang members, the “Stoopid” rapper ultimately copped a two-year sentence.

As Tekashi sits behind bars, Boogie is faced with several questions about the rapper who he collaborated with once upon a time. When asked whether he reckons, Daniel Hernandez will be able to resume his career once he hands in his orange jumpsuit, Boogie laughingly said, “Sometimes you just gotta think about things like how you don’t wanna think about things.” As for future collaborations between the pair? “Crazy… everyday struggle,” he told DJ Akademiks. Right.

With or without Tekashi 6ix9ine, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has quite a year ahead. The New York rapper has informed fans that he intends to take some time out in 2020, but before he “ghosts,” he plans to leave them with another release. Artist 2.0 dropped on February 14th and included tracks with DaBaby, Young Thug, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, and Khalid, so we reckon he’s pretty sorted when it comes to finding other artists to lay down beats with.