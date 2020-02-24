Yo Gotti Day Declared For February 22nd In St Louis

Rapper Yo Gotti is showing us what it means to turn your life around and give back to your community. The Memphis rapper has once again received a priceless accolade, the keys to a city, and having another day named after him.

2017 was a major year for Yo Gotti, and he celebrated it in fine style like he always does by keeping his birthnight bash. The fans in attendance were treated to a pleasant and uplifting surprise when the rapper was approached on stage by Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones, who blessed him with the keys to the city and declared June 29th as “Yo Gotti Day.”

Now 3 years later, Gotti is still doing good in his neighborhoods, and now has another set of keys to walk around with, and another special to give thanks for. The city of St. Louis in Missouri recently declared February 22nd as “Yo Gotti Day,” and it seems that the rapper couldn’t be more appreciative.

“A kid from Ridgecrest Apt. Dat they only associate with Trap Music & life. I just wanted to get sum $ and get My Ppl out da hood. Thru talent and Hustle We Did Dat & More! Now we accomplish things that wasn’t even a part of the plan#Bless,” penned Gotti.

“S/o to the Mayor of St. Louis, East St. Louis & City of Dellwood and Derrick Green [100%],” he continued as he showed some love.

Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Giden Mims, grew up in the gang-dominated Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser. While his career grew in leaps and bounds in the early 2000s, he has actually been a staple in the rap game since 1996, when he went by the stage name Lil Yo. “Since he became successful, the Trezevant High School graduate has been using his wealth to start businesses to employ Memphians, and he’s given back to the city in many ways,” according to The Commercial Appeal. Along with his flipping houses and restaurants, the “Act Right” rapper has also teamed up with EA Sport’s subsidiary, Faze Clan.

Gotti’s work doesn’t only stop at providing low-income housing or jobs, and during a January 2020 interview with The Business Insider, Gotti shared how he partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to “help more than a dozen Mississippi prisoners sue the state prison system over its conditions.”

Safe to say that he has been racking up some steady cool points as he portrays that it is what you do with the fruits of your labor that define your character.

