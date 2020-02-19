Justin Bieber’s “Changes” To Debut At No. 1, Tame Impala & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie First Week Sales

Justin Bieber’s fifth studio album “Changes” is slated to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Projections say Justin Bieber’s new album “Changes” will likely debut at no. 1 on Billboard. According to Hits Daily Double, the numbers suggest that Justin will have a landslide victory with approximately 270,000 – 320,000 equivalent album units, and a whopping 185,000 to 210,000 is expected to be in pure album sales which will propel the record to the top of the chart.

Justin Bieber released “Changes” on February 14th, the same day that Tame Impala released his album “The Slow Rush” and just one day after A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie released his new album “Artist 2.0.” All three albums are projected to open big on the charts with “Changes” taking the lead.

Since Justin’s return from his musical hiatus, he has tried his best to maintain the precedence he has set with his records in the past. The singer pushed his fans to help get his streaming and purchases numbers up when he released the album’s lead single “Yummy” in January. Though, the song debuted second to Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” it looks like the Biebs might get a chance to redeem himself by copping the coveted no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 10 chart instead.

Justin Bieber released a new music video for his song E.T.A. exclusively on Apple Music. The music giant announced that it would be the new home for even more exclusive music videos to come from the star for records on his new album.

The singer is concurrently running a new series called “Seasons” on YouTube Originals, which documents the making of his album and the journey since his last. This is Justin’s fifth studio album. Each of his records debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and it looks like “Changes” will follow suit.