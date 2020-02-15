Master P Praised Romeo Miller For Leaving ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Over Angela Simmons Fake Love Triangle

It looks like Romeo Miller’s dad, Master P, is all but confirming that his son is walking away from the hit reality show Growing Up Hip Hop.

Master P posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, praising his son for sticking to the values he was raised with. “[Romeo Miller] I’m proud of the man you’ve become,” the legendary No Limit founder wrote. “Most people couldn’t walk away from the bag. You are truly a man of God you never disrespected the young lady on the show even when they put y’all in a delusional imaginary fake tv relationship that the world and most people knew never was valid to begin with. Now that the ‘bad guy’ is gone maybe they’ll find someone else to be in that fake love triangle. We understand the entertainment business but sometimes they take it too far and that’s not us.”

This post came just days after reports that Romeo Miller planned to leave Growing Up Hip Hop due to disputes with production. Sources are saying that Romeo Miller grew frustrated with the new direction of the show, and strongly believes that GUHH producers created a fake love triangle with Angela Simmons to drum up ratings. Miller has also had a very public falling out with former love interest and fellow cast member, Angela Simmons. Simmons recently did an interview with The Breakfast Club and said that the two former love interests were not currently speaking to one another.

Romeo responded to one of his dad’s post on Instagram writing, “forever thankful God made you my parent. Through all the success, never a YES man. I will always value your teachings and spread to others @masterp. Respect. #WeAllWeGot.”

Romeo is an original cast member of the show, and also has producer credits for it as well as the two spinoffs in Atlanta and New York. There still hasn’t been any official confirmation that he is indeed walking away from the franchise, but on what we’re seeing on social media it is all but a sure thing.