YK Osiris Tells Students Their Favorite Rappers Are “Dumb As F*ck”

YK Osiris gave some pretty interesting advice to hopeful high school kids.

During recent visits to Ribault High School and Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, singer YK Osiris spoke to students in an auditorium and in the classroom, apparently attempting to motivate them towards success. In a video taken during one of his pep talks, Osiris can be seen telling students that many of his peers in the music industry are unintelligent and uneducated.

The singer talks passionately about this opinion in the clip, saying, “They have no education. All your favorite rappers, they be dumb as f*ck. They can’t hold a conversation for an hour. They don’t know how to spell.” The students in the class can be seen laughing and shaking their heads in response to these accusations.

The internet wasted no time in clowning YK for his verbal lashing of young rappers, saying he shouldn’t pass judgement and that he doesn’t seem to know his right hand from his left in the video when he says, “I swear to God, my right hand on the bible.” However, others agreed with what he said and thought it was important that he let these young students know the quality of the people they are looking up to as role models.

While Osiris didn’t mention any rappers by name, speculation about who he was talking about inevitably went down in the comment section, especially since the singer has worked with Lil Uzi Vert in the past. YK seems to be making efforts to give back to his community recently by visiting schools and drawing attention to issues of homelessness, but many people are quick to point out that he may be doing what he can to help his case after being charged with felony assault for allegedly biting and choking his girlfriend last November. He has since denied the charges.