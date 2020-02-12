Omarion & Bow Wow Says JAY-Z Left Their Concert After The First Song

Omarion and Bow Wow details how JAY-Z walked out of their show after they performed just one song.

Fans are super excited about Omarion and Bow Wow reunion for the upcoming Millennium Tour, which Omarion announced back in November 2019. The boys, well they are grown men now, have been dropping hits from way back and will put fans in an epic frenzy the minute they touch stage. I mean, it’s Omarion and Bow Bow! Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Sammie, Ashanti, and Pretty Ricky will be joining them on stage. This will be one of those tours to remember.

In a recent interview with Rap Radar’s Elliot Wilson, Omarion and Bow Wow opened up about a lot of topics, one that stood out was their disappointing memory of JAY-Z leaving their joint concert back in the day when they were on the ‘Face Off’ tour. After only one song was performed, their idol, the man that inspired them to start their own linked up, JAY-Z, who linked with R. Kelly in 2002, had disappeared after only the Intro of their first song. The song was also a tribute to JAY-Z and R. Kelly. Super excited that Hov would see their performance, the B2K singer and Shadmoss became disappointed when they realized there was no sign of the rap mogul in the Tunnel where he was standing at the time.

It’s truly something when you look forward to performing a song by persons you respect only to be disrespected by them. Or maybe JAY-Z just had a little time to spare, and he wanted to show his gratitude, so he made an appearance. Well, truth is we will never know, but we can always find out, right?

The interview conducted with the singer and rapper, after all these years, was their first-ever joint interview to discuss their reconnection on the upcoming Millennium Tour. Along with that, Omarion and Bow Wow spoke about Bow Wow firing Jermaine Dupri on the first day of “Face Off.”