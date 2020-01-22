Usain Bolt Drops New Soca Single “Energy To Burn” Remix With Ultimate Rejects

Usain Bolt dropped off a new soca single “Energy To Burn” remix with Trinidad’s own Ultimate Rejects.

Usain Bolt has always branded himself as not just a speedster but someone who can accomplish anything he puts his mind to. He has dabbled in football, having trained with Borussia Dortmund and even played for the Soccer Air World XI charity team. While he has hung up his football cleats, he has taken on another one of the things he is passionate about. In recent years we see Bolt trying his hand at music, first going into the production of dancehall music, and with the soca season right around the corner, he is releasing a brand high energy, waist rotating track.

The sprint king has teamed up with the “Full Extreme” champs Ultimate Rejects for a remix to a track titled, “ENERGY TO BURN.” Bolt shared a compilation video of himself and the Rejects working it out in the booth. He captioned the video, “From JAMAICA to TRINIDAD … Are you ready ?!! @ultimate_rejects x Usain Bolt (UR x UB) presents ‘ENERGY TO BURN (Remix) !! …. 24hrs.”

Usain Bolt has been heavily involved in the music production, more so in 2019, when his he and the A-team released the Olympe Rose Riddim. The project featured the likes of Christopher Martin, Dexta Daps, Ding Dong, Munga Honorable, Bibi Gardner, and Bolt with the intro. The main idea behind the project was to promote his Mumm Olympe Rose Champagne.

While he agreed that the music business did not prove as have easy has he thought, he soon followed up with another project, this time involving his idol Vybz Kartel. The Immortal riddim saw Kartel dropping one of his hottest tracks for 2019, titled, “Adiadking.” The track saw Kartel drawing on a lot of Usain Bolt references as he assumed the King of Dancehall throne. The project also featured tracks from Ding Dong, Demarco, Christopher Martin, Masicka, and Munga Honorable.

While dancehall music is Usain Bolt’s first love, he still enjoys a good time when it comes to soca carnivals and road marches. He and girlfriend Kasi J. Bennett have always brought a little bit of PDA and some heavy gyrating to the fellow revelers. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that Bolt decided to team up with one of Trinidad’s most energetic groups to mark his introduction into the fast-rising, soca market that so many other Jamaican artistes are trying to break into.