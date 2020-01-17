Big Sean Says Jhené Aiko Tell No Lies In New Song “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)”

Fans are gearing up for Jhené Aiko’s new album, and it’s easy to see why.

Jhené Aiko released the audio and video for “P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW)” today. The lyrics of the chorus, the way she smiles as she sings, and the moves she throws down, are all indications of the level of admiration she has for a special magic stick in her life. To be clear about it, she seductively sings and rejoices about that certain magic wand, confessing, “We be getting so loud, that d**k make my soul smile, that d**k me so proud.”

A certain wandmaker and handler, who goes by the name Big Sean had something to say in the comments after she posted a snippet of the video with the caption, “that [eggplant emoji] make me so proud [thank you emoji] #P**syFairy #CHILOMBO. ”

Big Sean simply typed, “U neva lied” while adding a blue heart and tongue emojis.”

This is not the first time that the two have exposed their bedroom dealings to the public. Let’s not forget about “None of Your Concern” that was released last year in November.

Jhené Aiko is really letting it flow for these latest releases, making her body do a lot of the talking as well. The video for “P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW)” captures her rocking killer abs with a mini tub top flared by baggy pants. You cannot help but catch an Aaliyah vibe as you watch. While she channels the 90’s songstress for her dances, her vocals as she confesses the most erotic of things about her bedroom happenings with Mr. Sean is quite her own style.

Right off the bat, she proudly states, “I know you love f**king me / I can tell by the way you in love with me / You can’t get enough of me / well I guess it looks like you are stuck with me.”

Aiko gets into it, taking charge of the situation, “Lay your end down on the pillow / turn the lights down real low / I want you to say my name / close your eyes and let your feelings go / now you getting real close baby I am on the way.”

“Don’t be surprise baby it’s just me /don’t be surprised boy when I bust it wideeee /I’ll hypnotize you with this p**sy / now you feel like you can fly,” continues Jhené with a smile on her face.

Clearly, these two take pleasure in displaying a more intense form of PDA, and fans are loving it.