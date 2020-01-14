Timbaland Drops 130 Pounds After Bitter Battle With Opioid Addiction

Timbaland opened up about his journey to kicking addiction and losing over 100 lbs.

Legendary producer, Timbaland, or as his friends know him, Timothy Mosley, was dealing with a major pill addiction just a few years ago, but today he is a recovered much slimmer man. In a photoshoot with Men’s Health, Timbaland showed off his shredded figure, and shared his dark past.

The music star known for producing classic hit songs with mega-stars like Missy Elliot, Aaliyah, and Justin Timberlake revealed he became hooked on OxyContin and Percocet following a root canal in 2011. Unfortunately, he wouldn’t kick the habit until hitting rock bottom. For years his pill habit worsened and his relationships with loved ones quickly faded.

During this time Timberland’s ex-wife and mother of his youngest child, Monique Mosley, filed for divorce leaving his finances in disarray. The IRS filed a $4 million lien for three years of unpaid taxes, a lapse that he attributes to confusion and inattention during his addiction. “It put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free,” said Timbaland. “I’m like traveling, doing shows, popping ’em, having fun, just being ignorant.”

After years of using opioids, the star had gained a substantial amount of weight and developed pre-diabetes. “I had a dream that death was near. I saw myself with a white face,” said Timbaland during the Men’s Health interview. During an earlier interview with Rolling Stone, Timbaland claimed it wasn’t until he reflected on Michael Jackson’s fate that he decided to kick the habit.

So how did he do it? He says it was a day-by-day method.

He slowly began to take fewer pills from his existing stock until there was nothing left, and then he never looked back. He started working out twice a day, boxing in the mornings and cardio and weights at night. With the help of a personal trainer, David Alexander, a nutrition plan, and a chef to create a healthy menu, he began seeing a difference. The hip-hop producer said the experience of quitting was hard, “One of the toughest things I’ve been through.” Since he’s been clean, Timbaland said he lost about 130 lbs.

But now he says now he knows the importance of sharing his struggles after watching friends including Chris Cornell and Prince passed away in recent years.