Roddy Ricch Has First Rap Album To Return To No. 1 Since The Game’s ‘Documentary’

Roddy Ricch became the first rapper since The Game’s to have their debut album return to No. 1 on the chart.

“That’s one small step for a rapper, one giant leap for the rap game.” That may have been the speech given by Roddy Ricch because he must be over the moon, knowing that his most recent album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, hit the top spot not once but twice since its release on December 6, 2019. Here is the kicker, this is the first time in 15 years that a rap album has done this, debuting at number 1 then returning to the top spot after a short break. This was first accomplished by another legendary Compton rapper, The Game, with the release of his debut studio project, The Documentary.

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial originally debuted at number 1 but slumped in the week to follow. The third week saw major improvements, which led to the album hitting the top spot on the Billboard 200 Charts once more.

The success of the album has a lot to do with the infectious single, “The Box.” Roddy employs the use of a new flow and a long “ee ee” sound that fans just cannot help but notice or get enough of. According to Billboard the song, “lifts 15-8, a new peak, on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Songs Sales with 6,000 sold in the week ending January 2, while it starts at No. 42 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. On the latter, “Box” registers 2.9 million in format audience in the week ending January 5, a 142% gain from the previous week.”

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial actually has 5 songs that have charted on Billboard hot 100 charts, which have pushed the sale of the album. With features from Gunna, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Ty Dollar $ign, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Mustard, it is no surprise that the album is shaping up to be one of the best for 2019.

The album has since clocked over 74,000 units sales. The Game’s 2005 entry, The Documentary, was released on January 18, 2005, selling 586,000 units in the first week. March 2005 saw the Recording Industry Association of America certifying the album double Platinum. The album sold 4.4 million copies in the U.S. and five million copies worldwide by November of the same year.