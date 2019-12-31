Barack Obama Favorites Songs In 2019 Includes Koffee, DaBaby, Lizzo & More

Barack Obama shared his favorite songs of 2019 to social media, and we’re loving the playlist.

We always knew former President Barack Obama and Michele Obama had great taste in music. Earlier this year in the summer, the Obamas unveiled their summer music playlist which featured a diverse compilation of hit songs like “Juice” by Lizzo, “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and “Toast” by Koffee. The 44 track playlist was subsequently added to Spotify and other streaming giants.

Now Barack Obama is revealing another list, and this time it’s his favorite tracks from 2019. Taking to Instagram to drop off the tracklist, Obama wrote in the caption, “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,” he wrote. “If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there is a track or two in here that does the trick.”

This time it was a list of 35, and among the nine tracks that made it from the summer playlist was Koffee’s smash hit “Toast.” The hit song is 11th on the list entitled “Favorite Music of 2019.” “Toast” has now been recognized twice by Barack Obama as a favorite, the former President of the United States probably listens to the track religiously for daily motivation. Koffee’s debut album “Rapture,” which features “Toast” as the lead single, was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and we are only weeks away from finding a home if the talented reggae songstress will be the youngest ever solo act to win this award.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Other notable mentions on Mr. Obama’s “Favorites” list include “Playing Games” by Summer Walker, “Anybody” by Burna Boy, and “Suge” by DaBaby. This man has exquisite taste in music. Can we get a new playlist every month?

Listen to Barack Obama 2019 playlist on Spotify below.